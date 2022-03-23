Taillon signed a one-year, $5.8 million contract with the Yankees on Tuesday to avoid arbitration, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com reports.
Taillon returned to the mound in 2021 after missing a year for his second Tommy John surgery, and he had a solid campaign with a 4.30 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 140:44 K:BB across 144 innings (29 starts). He's in his final year of arbitration eligibility and is set to be a free agent at the end of the season.
More News
-
Yankees' Jameson Taillon: Starting Monday's exhibition•
-
Yankees' Jameson Taillon: On track to be ready by Opening Day•
-
Yankees' Jameson Taillon: Throwing again•
-
Yankees' Jameson Taillon: Making good progress•
-
Yankees' Jameson Taillon: Undergoes ankle surgery•
-
Yankees' Jameson Taillon: Scheduled for ankle surgery•