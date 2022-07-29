Taillon allowed four hits and two walks while striking out eight across six scoreless innings Thursday against the Royals. He did not factor into the decision.

Taillon entered the game having allowed 23 earned runs across his last 29.2 frames -- spanning six starts. However, he got back on track with a strong effort against the Royals, highlighted by seven groundball outs. Taillon now owns a 3.72 ERA and 92:17 K:BB across 109 innings for the season.