Taillon allowed four hits and two walks while striking out eight across six scoreless innings Thursday against the Royals. He did not factor into the decision.
Taillon entered the game having allowed 23 earned runs across his last 29.2 frames -- spanning six starts. However, he got back on track with a strong effort against the Royals, highlighted by seven groundball outs. Taillon now owns a 3.72 ERA and 92:17 K:BB across 109 innings for the season.
More News
-
Yankees' Jameson Taillon: Struggles through short outing•
-
Yankees' Jameson Taillon: Gets ample run support in win•
-
Yankees' Jameson Taillon: Rough patch continues•
-
Yankees' Jameson Taillon: Struggles in loss•
-
Yankees' Jameson Taillon: Picks up ninth win•
-
Yankees' Jameson Taillon: Escapes with no-decision•