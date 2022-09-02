Taillon (forearm) will throw a bullpen session Saturday and is still expected to play in his next scheduled start, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Taillon was diagnosed with a right forearm contusion after being hit by a line drive during Tuesday's win over the Angels. The injury never seemed to be considered serious, and the fact that he could avoid missing a start is a good sign for a Yankees pitching staff that has been plagued with injuries all year.