Taillon allowed two earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out four across 4.2 innings Thursday against Baltimore. He did not factor into the decision.

Taillon surrendered a run in both the second and third innings, but his primary problem was his inefficiency. He needed 83 pitches to record 14 outs while scattering seven hits -- including two doubles. On the positive side, Taillon continued to show strong control, as he's walked only two batters across 17.1 innings to begin the campaign. He's also maintained a solid 3.26 ERA across 19.1 innings, but he has now worked either 4.2 or five innings in all four of his starts.