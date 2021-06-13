Taillon allowed four earned runs on five hits and one walk while recording just one out in the first inning of Saturday's loss to the Phillies. He did not record a strikeout and did not factor in the decision.

The Phillies' bats did not wait around against Taillon, as each of the first four batters recorded singles off the right-hander. A walk, sacrifice fly and a fifth single ultimately ended Taillon's day after just one-third of an inning, though the Yankees rallied back late to take the 29-year-old off the hook for the loss. The ugly outing increased Taillon's ERA to 5.74 on the campaign, but he'll look to get on track next Friday in his start against the Athletics.