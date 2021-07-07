Taillon (4-4) earned the win Tuesday against the Mariners after allowing one run on four hits and a walk while striking out nine over seven innings.

Taillon was given a massive lead to work with early on after the Yankees climbed out to an 8-0 advantage through the first three innings. The 29-year-old still held his own and delivered a gem after he was roughed up his last time out. Taillon went seven innings for the first time in 2021 and tied his season-high in strikeouts while inducing 11 total swinging strikes. He's experienced an uptick in strikeouts this year, averaging a career-best 9.6 K/9 but still owns an inflated 5.05 ERA to go along with a 1.30 WHIP and 82:22 K:BB over 76.2 innings. He's in line to end the week with a tough road tilt against the Astros before the league heads into the All-Star break.