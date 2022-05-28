Taillon (5-1) picked up the win Friday, scattering two hits over eight scoreless innings in a 2-0 win over the Rays. He struck out five without walking a batter.

He retired the first 12 batters he faced, and a sixth-inning double by Manuel Margot -- who got stranded at second base -- was as close as Tampa Bay got to plating a run. It was the second straight quality start and third of the season for Taillon, who will take a 2.49 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 39:5 K:BB through 50.2 innings into his next outing.