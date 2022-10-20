Taillon did not factor in the decision during Game 1 of the ALCS after 4.1 innings of work, allowing one run on four hits and three walks in the 4-2 loss to the Astros.

Taillon delivered a solid performance against the tough Astros lineup, but he was tagged for a two-out RBI double by Martin Maldonado in the bottom of the second to tie the game 1-1. The 30-year-old righty fared much better than his relief performance in Game 2 of the ALDS when he allowed two runs on three hits against the Guardians without recording an out; however, the lack of strikeouts is alarming for Taillon. He tallied 151 K's over 177.1 innings in the regular season but has yet to record a strikeout spanning 23 batters in the postseason.