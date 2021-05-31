Taillon (1-4) took the loss Monday, giving up three runs on five hits and three walks over five innings as the Yankees fell 3-1 to the Rays. He struck out five.

After two scoreless frames, Tampa Bay tagged Taillon for single runs in the next three innings. The right-hander exited after 85 pitches (51 strikes) as he failed to pitch past five innings for the fourth straight start, and he'll carry a 5.10 ERA and 55:15 K:BB through 47.2 innings into his next outing.