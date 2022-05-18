Taillon (4-1) grabbed the win Tuesday after he tossed five innings, surrendering three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out two versus the Orioles.

Taillon was able to snag a win in what was his third shot versus the Orioles this season, failing to reach five innings in his prior two starts against them. He gave up a solo homer to Ramon Urias in the second frame before giving up two more runs in the bottom of the fourth. The 30-year-old has now allowed three or less runs in each of his first seven starts to open the season, though he has only produced one quality start in 2022. Now in his second season with the Yankees, Taillon owns a 3.28 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with 27 strikeouts over 35.2 innings.