Taillon (6-1) earned the win Thursday, allowing one run on two hits and zero walks over eight innings against the Angels. He struck out five.

Taillon was perfect through seven innings, but he allowed a leadoff double to Jared Walsh in the top of the eighth inning and eventually gave up his only run of the night on a Kurt Suzuki single. However, the Yankees were able to respond in the bottom half of the inning and took the lead, setting Taillon up for his sixth win. The right-hander has been stellar this year, posting a 2.30 ERA and a 0.90 WHIP with a 44:5 K:BB across 58.2 innings.