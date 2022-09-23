Taillon did not factor into the decision Thursday, not allowing a run on four hits and a walk over six innings in a 5-4 victory over Boston. He struck out eight.

Taillon allowed two doubles, one from Tommy Pham and the other off the bat of Yu Chang. The righty has allowed one homer or more in eight of his last 10 starts with a 4.25 ERA during that span. Despite Yankee Stadium's short porch, the 30-year-old has had more success at home recording a 3.47 ERA over 90.2 innings as opposed to a 4.42 ERA over 73.1 innings on the road.