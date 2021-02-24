Taillon (elbow) tossed a live batting practice session Wednesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Taillon's ability to face hitters this early in spring training would seem to suggest that the Yankees are confident that he's made a full recovery from the May 2019 Tommy John surgery that sidelined him for the entire 2020 campaign, his final season in Pittsburgh. After surrendering a quartet of prospects to acquire him in January, the Yankees are counting on a healthy Taillon to re-emerge as a reliable No. 2 or 3 starter behind his former Pirates rotation mate, staff ace Gerrit Cole. Expect the Yankees to use Taillon judiciously in games during the Grapefruit League slate, but he should be ready to handle a 75-to-100-pitch workload in starts by the start of the regular season in April.