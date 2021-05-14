Taillon (1-3) was tagged with the loss Thursday against the Rays after giving up four runs on six hits and two walks while fanning nine across 4.2 innings.

Taillon gave up four runs -- tying his season-worst mark -- but also recorded a season-high mark in strikeouts. Taillon owns an impressive 43:8 K:BB through 33.1 innings, but it's worth noting he has given up three or more runs in three of his last four outings.