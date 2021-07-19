Taillon (5-4) won Sunday's 9-1 game with Boston, pitching 5.1 scoreless innings and permitting four hits and two walks with three strikeouts.

Taillon held a powerful Boston lineup at bay all game, only encountering trouble in the fourth and sixth innings when he allowed runners to reach second and third with one out, but New York was able to escape both jams unscathed. The win is Taillon's fourth in his last five starts and he hasn't lost since May 31, an eight-start stretch that's seen his ERA improve to 4.60.