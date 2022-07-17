Taillon (10-2) earned the win over Boston on Saturday, allowing one run on two hits and no walks while striking out five over six innings.

Taillon came into the contest having allowed 20 runs over his previous 21 frames, and things looked ominous when he served up a solo homer to Rafael Devers in the first inning Saturday. New York responded with four runs in the bottom of the frame, however, and Taillon cruised from there, giving up only one more hit and no runs the rest of the way. The right-hander finished the first half with a team-high 10 victories along with a 3.86 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 82:12 K:BB over 100.1 innings.