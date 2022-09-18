Taillon (13-5) gave up four earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings to take the loss in a 4-1 defeat against the Brewers on Saturday.
Taillon gave up a three home run to Willy Adames en route to his fifth loss of the campaign. He threw 61 of his 94 pitches for strikes in the contest and otherwise did a decent job limiting the Brewers lineup. Taillon has an ERA of 4.67 in three September starts. He is tentatively expected to take the bump next against the Red Sox.
