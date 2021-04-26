Taillon (0-2) allowed four runs on five hits and no walks while striking out six in four innings to take the loss against Cleveland on Sunday.

Taillon was sharp in his last start and began Sunday's outing by tossing three scoreless frames. However, he allowed three singles with no outs in the bottom of the fourth inning before Franmil Reyes blasted a three-run shot to put Taillon in line for his second loss of 2021. The right-hander has posted a 6.23 ERA with 21 strikeouts in 17.1 innings across his first four starts of the season. Taillon will attempt to bounce back at home against the Tigers on Saturday.