Taillon allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk over five innings in a no-decision against the White Sox on Saturday. He struck out four.

The White Sox dinged Taillon for a run in each of the first three innings, but the right-hander put up zeroes over the next two frames and turned a 3-3 game over to the bullpen after five. Taillon has been a stabilizing force in the Yankees' rotation -- Saturday marked the first time since late June in which he's allowed more than two runs in a start -- logging 118 innings with a 3.89 ERA and 1.22 WHIP. He's tentatively lined up to make his start at home against the Twins.