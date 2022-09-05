Taillon (forearm) is scheduled to start Monday's game against the Twins at Yankee Stadium, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Taillon came out of his bullpen session over the weekend without issue and will make his 27th start of the season after exiting his previous outing against the Angels on Aug. 30, when he was struck in the forearm by a line drive. Through his eight starts since the All-Star break, Taillon has submitted a 4.24 ERA and 1.12 WHIP while striking out 35 over 40.1 innings.