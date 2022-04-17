Taillon pitched 4.2 innings against Baltimore on Saturday, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out two. He did not factor in the decision.

The Yankees jumped out to a 4-2 lead in the top of the fifth inning, giving Taillon a chance to qualify for the win by completing the bottom of the frame. There had already been a rain delay that interrupted the contest, however, and manager Aaron Boone chose to pull the right-hander with two outs in the fifth after he allowed a single and a walk in the inning. Taillon has allowed exactly two runs in each of his first two starts, though he has yet to notch a victory. He'll try to change that in his next outing, which lines up to come at home against Cleveland late next week.