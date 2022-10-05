Taillon didn't factor into the decision in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Rangers, giving up four runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out five.

The 30-year-old exited the game after 97 pitches (62 strikes) and in line for his sixth loss, but the Yankees rallied to get him off the hook. Taillon posted a 3.68 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 34:8 K:BB through 36.2 innings in September, giving him plenty of momentum headed into the playoffs.