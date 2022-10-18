Taillon is no longer scheduled to start Game 5 of the NLDS against the Guardians after it was moved to Tuesday due to rain, but he'll start Game 1 of the NLCS should the Yankees advance, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Taillon had been expected to start Game 5 on Monday, but the delay allows the Yankees to turn to Nestor Cortes instead. Taillon will face a much tougher test in the loaded Astros lineup should the Yankees manage to beat the Guardians on Tuesday.