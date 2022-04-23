Taillon (1-1) allowed one run on seven hits across five innings Friday, striking out five and earning a win over the Guardians.

Taillon spread seven hits over five innings but the only real damage against him was Franmil Reyes' solo shot in the fourth. The 6-foot-5 righty has given up a homer in each of his first three starts this season but he lowered his ERA to 3.07 through 14.2 frames. He'll carry a 13:1 K:BB into next week's projected home outing against the Orioles.