Taillon (1-2) earned the win Saturday versus the Tigers after giving up one run on three hits with eight strikeouts and three walks over five innings.
The 29-year-old set a season high with eight strikeouts and generated 16 swinging strikes on only 79 pitches to record his first victory in exactly two years. Taillon has a 5.24 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 29:5 K:BB through 22.1 innings this season, and he tentatively lines up to pitch next weekend versus the Nationals.
