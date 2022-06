Taillon (9-1) earned the win Wednesday against the A's after giving up three runs on seven hits across five innings. He had six strikeouts and two walks.

The veteran right-hander surrendered three runs on four hits during the opening frame, but he settled down from there and blanked Oakland the rest of the way. Taillon has won his past nine decisions since taking a loss Opening Day, and he lines up for a favorable matchup against his former team in Pittsburgh next week.