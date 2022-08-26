Taillon (12-4) earned the win over Oakland on Thursday, pitching six innings and allowing one run on six hits and no walks while striking out two batters.

Taillon induced a modest seven swinging strikes and registered only two punchouts, but he didn't need his swing-and-miss stuff to tame the Athletics' offense. The veteran right-hander was staked to a 10-run lead through four frames and cruised to an easy win, allowing just one run on a Shea Langeliers solo homer in the sixth. Taillon is tied for eighth in the majors with 12 victories on the season despite a middle-of-the-road 3.89 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 7.5 K/9.