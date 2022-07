Taillon registered a no-decision during Sunday's 11-6 loss to Boston, allowing six runs on seven hits and one walk with three strikeouts in five innings.

Taillon was staked to an early 6-2 lead but couldn't hang on, culminating with three two-out runs scoring in the fifth inning. The 30-year-old has now surrendered 20 runs in 21 innings across his last four starts, causing his ERA to spike more than a full run from 2.70 to 4.01. Taillon is projected for a rematch with Boston next weekend.