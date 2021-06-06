Taillon allowed three runs on six hits and a walk with three strikeouts over 5.1 innings versus Boston on Saturday. He did not factor in the decision.

Taillon ran into trouble in the sixth inning when Rafael Devers hit a game-tying two-RBI single. Jonathan Loaisiga also allowed an inherited runner to score for the third run on Taillon's line. The right-hander has gone six starts without a win (two losses, four no-decisions). He has a 5.09 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 58:16 K:BB across 53 innings this season. He projects to make his next start in Philadelphia next weekend.