Taillon allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out five in 4.2 innings in Friday's loss to the Athletics. He didn't factor into the decision.

Taillon struggled mightily in his last outing and allowed four runs in a third of an inning, but he fared slightly better in Friday's start. The right-hander has allowed at least two runs in each of his last four appearances, but he's only been charged with one loss during that time. He tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Royals on Thursday.