Taillon allowed three runs on three hits and a walk while striking out five in 6.1 innings in Friday's loss to the Nationals. He didn't factor into the decision.

Taillon picked up his first win of the season in his last outing, but he allowed three runs on a pair of homers in the top of the second inning Friday. The Yankees tied the game in the bottom of the sixth, and Taillon was forced to settle for a no-decision. The right-hander now has a 5.02 ERA and 34:6 K:BB in 28.2 innings across his first six starts of the season. He tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Tampa Bay on Thursday.