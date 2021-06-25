Taillon (2-4) allowed one earned run on five hits and two walks while striking out six across 6.1 innings to earn the win Thursday against the Royals.

Taillon delivered his highest strikeout mark in his last six starts, backed by 16 called strikes and 12 swinging strikes on 96 total pitches. He also matched his longest outing of the campaign, working over five innings for only the third time in 14 appearances. Taillon's inability to work deep into games has limited him to only two wins on the campaign. His 5.18 ERA is also uninspiring, but a more impressive 69:20 K:BB across 64.1 frames on the season suggests better results could be on the way.