Taillon (14-5) picked up the win in Tuesday's 5-2 victory over the Blue Jays, giving up two runs on seven hits over 7.1 innings. He struck out six without walking a batter.

George Springer led off the game for the Jays with a solo shot, but Taillon buckled down after that and didn't even allow a runner to get into scoring position until the sixth inning. He fired 62 of 94 pitches for strikes en route to his second straight quality start and his seventh in 12 outings since the All-Star break, a stretch during which he sports a 3.69 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 62:15 K:BB through 68.1 innings.