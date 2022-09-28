Taillon (14-5) picked up the win in Tuesday's 5-2 victory over the Blue Jays, giving up two runs on seven hits over 7.1 innings. He struck out six without walking a batter.
George Springer led off the game for the Jays with a solo shot, but Taillon buckled down after that and didn't even allow a runner to get into scoring position until the sixth inning. He fired 62 of 94 pitches for strikes en route to his second straight quality start and his seventh in 12 outings since the All-Star break, a stretch during which he sports a 3.69 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 62:15 K:BB through 68.1 innings.
More News
-
Yankees' Jameson Taillon: Eight strikeouts against rival•
-
Yankees' Jameson Taillon: Gives up four runs in loss•
-
Yankees' Jameson Taillon: Strikes out eight in win•
-
Yankees' Jameson Taillon: Takes no-decision Monday•
-
Yankees' Jameson Taillon: In clear to start Monday•
-
Yankees' Jameson Taillon: Bullpen session Saturday•