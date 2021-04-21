Taillon didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 3-1 win over Atlanta, giving up one run on four hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out five.
The right-hander threw 55 of 80 pitches before hitting the showers, and his only stumble came in the third inning when he gave up back-to-back doubles to Guillermo Heredia and Ehire Adrianza. Taillon is still looking for his first win, or first quality start, of the season, and he'll take a 5.40 ERA and 15:2 K:BB through 13.1 innings into his next outing Sunday in Cleveland.
