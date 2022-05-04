Taillon (2-1) picked up the win in Tuesday's 9-1 victory over the Blue Jays, allowing one run on five hits over six innings. He struck out four without walking a batter.

The right-hander was locked in a pitchers' duel with Alek Manoah through six frames, but Taillon got rewarded for his efforts when the Yankees broke through against the Toronto bullpen in the top of the seventh. The quality start was his first of the season, and he'll take a 2.84 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 21:2 K:BB through 25.1 innings into his next outing.