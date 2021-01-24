Taillon (elbow) was traded from the Pirates to the Yankees on Sunday in exchange for prospects Miguel Yajure, Roansy Contreras, Maikol Escotto and Canaan Smith, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Trade talks surrounding the 29-year-old began to intensify Saturday, and it didn't take long for the two sides to come to terms on a trade. Taillon didn't pitch last season while recovering from his second Tommy John surgery in May 2019, but he delivered a 3.20 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 179:46 K:BB over 191 innings during the 2018 campaign. The right-hander is expected to be ready for the start of the 2021 season and should slot into the middle of New York's starting rotation.