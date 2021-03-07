Taillon started and tossed two scoreless innings against the Pirates in Saturday's Grapefruit League game, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out four.

Taillon was originally scheduled to pitch behind Gerrit Cole in the exhibition contest, but the Yankees instead opted to have Cole throwing a live batting practice session in Tampa while Taillon got the start against Pittsburgh. Taillon breezed through the first inning before allowing a pair of singles and a walk in the second frame, but he was able to escape without allowing any runs thanks to an inning-ending strikeout. The right-hander has now completed three scoreless innings this spring as he ramps up for the third-starter spot in the Yankees' regular-season rotation.