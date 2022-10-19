Taillon will start Game 1 of the ALCS against the Astros on Wednesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Taillon was originally scheduled to start Game 5 of the ALDS, though after it was postponed by one day due to rain the Yankees instead opted to start Nestor Cortes. Taillon appeared out of the bullpen in Game 2 against the Guardians on Oct. 14, so he'll be on regular rest despite throwing only 18 pitches in his lone postseason appearance.