Taillon will start Game 1 of the ALCS against the Astros on Wednesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Taillon was originally scheduled to start Game 5 of the ALDS, though after it was postponed by one day due to rain the Yankees instead opted to start Nestor Cortes. Taillon appeared out of the bullpen in Game 2 against the Guardians on Oct. 14, so he'll be on regular rest despite throwing only 18 pitches in his lone postseason appearance.
More News
-
Yankees' Jameson Taillon: Not starting rescheduled game•
-
Yankees' Jameson Taillon: ALDS start postponed•
-
Yankees' Jameson Taillon: Moves to bullpen for ALDS•
-
Yankees' Jameson Taillon: No-decision in final start•
-
Yankees' Jameson Taillon: Sharp in 14th win•
-
Yankees' Jameson Taillon: Eight strikeouts against rival•