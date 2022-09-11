Taillon (13-4) earned the win Saturday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk over 7.1 innings in a 10-3 victory over the Rays. He struck out eight.

The Yankees scored six runs in the first inning, affording Taillon a fair amount of wiggle room. He didn't need much, however, as Taillon was mostly excellent until he put two of the first three batters aboard in the eighth inning, both of which came around to score after his exit. Taillon does not typically pack the swing-and-miss punch of a frontline fantasy starter, but he leads the Yankees in wins and his 1.13 WHIP ranks 10th in the American League among qualified starters.