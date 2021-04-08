Taillon allowed two runs on three hits while striking out seven across 4.2 innings in Wednesday's game against the Orioles. He did not factor into the decision.

Taillon was once considered the next big pitching prospect for the Pirates before two Tommy John surgeries and a run-in with testicular cancer halted his career progression. Finally healthy once again, everyone was intrigued to see how the 29-year-old would bounce back in his return to the mound, and he did not disappoint. Taillon didn't allow a base runner through three innings but was punished in the fourth when he let up two solo home runs in a span of three hitters. He ultimately was pulled after 74 pitches -- no surprise, as manager Aaron Boone said before the season that the team would be cautious with his workload early on. Taillon would've had a phenomenal outing if not for the two home runs allowed; however, he did record his final six outs via strikeout and did not issue any walks. He's expected to make his next appearance Tuesday against the Blue Jays.