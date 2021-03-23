Through four Grapefruit League appearances, Taillon has given up one run on nine hits and four walks while striking out 14 in 8.1 innings.

The Yankees haven't asked Taillon to cover any more than 2.2 innings in any of his four spring outings, but the right-hander has looked good thus far in his comeback from Tommy John surgery. Expect New York to exercise some caution with Taillon's pitch and innings counts early on during the regular season, but the 29-year-old should get a longer leash as the campaign rolls along. He's projected to open the season as the Yankees' No. 3 starter.