Taillon (0-1) was charged with the loss against the Blue Jays on Tuesday, surrendering five runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out three across 3.2 innings.

Hopes were high for the 29-year-old after turning in a decent start in his season debut, during which he allowed two runs on three hits while striking out seven across 4.2 innings against the Orioles. This time around, Taillon struggled to quiet Toronto's bats and was pulled in the fourth frame after serving up a home run to Marcus Semien and an RBI double to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. In all, Taillon threw 59 of his 84 pitches for strikes, hitting a batter and tossing a wild pitch in the process. The right-hander was making just his second start since 2019 following a recovery period after his second Tommy John surgery. It's worth noting that a former bout with testicular cancer has pumped the brakes along the way as well. Taillon will get another chance at home Sunday versus Tampa Bay.