Taillon (9-2) gave up five earned runs on six hits and no walks while striking out five over 5.1 innings to take the loss in a 5-2 defeat against the Pirates on Tuesday.

Taillon was done in by a pair of home runs off the bats of Daniel Vogelbach and Jack Suwinski to be handed his second loss of the season. Taillon's 9-2 record conceals his struggles as of late. The 30-year-old right-hander has now given up 14 earned runs over his past three starts. His last quality start came over a month ago on June 3, and yet he has tallied three wins during that time thanks to the Yankees high-powered offense. Look for Taillon to take the mound Sunday at Boston when he will go for his tenth win of the season.