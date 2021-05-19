Taillon didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Rangers, giving up four runs on six hits and two walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out three.

The right-hander once again was unable to give the Yankees much length, and Taillon has now pitched past five innings only once in eight starts. Despite a stellar 46:10 K:BB through 37.2 innings, he'll take a 5.73 ERA fueled by a 2.15 HR/9 into his next outing.