Taillon allowed two earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two across 2.2 innings Friday against Baltimore. He did not factor into the decision.

Taillon walked more than two batters for the first time in any start this season. It was also his shortest outing of the campaign, and he's now failed to complete at least six innings in eight of his last nine starts. In that same span, he has a 6.09 ERA with a 40:10 K:BB across 41.2 frames.