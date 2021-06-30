Taillon (3-4) earned the win Tuesday against the Angels despite allowing five runs on nine hits with four strikeouts and a walk over 5.1 innings.

All the damage off the right-hander came via the long ball, as Shohei Ohtani went deep twice and Jose Iglesias also homered. It's the first time since April 13, his second outing of the season, that Taillon surrendered more than four runs. He has a 5.43 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 73:21 K:BB across 69.2 innings this season.