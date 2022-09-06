Taillon did not factor in the decision against Minnesota on Monday, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three batters.

Taillon departed his previous start early as a result of taking a line drive to his right forearm, but he didn't need to miss a turn in the rotation. The right-hander threw 83 strikes Monday and allowed just one extra-base hit, but that was a two-run homer by Gary Sanchez in the fifth inning that tied the score. Taillon has given up at least one homer in each of his six starts since Aug. 8, but he hasn't allowed more than three runs in any of those outings. He's posted a 3.94 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 22:5 K:BB over 32 innings during that stretch.