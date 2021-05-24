Taillon allowed two hits and two walks while striking out four in five scoreless innings in Sunday's win over the White Sox. He didn't factor into the decision.

Taillon had given up at least three runs in each of his last three starts but recorded his first scoreless outing of the season Sunday. However, the right-hander was forced to settle for a no-decision after the White Sox put together a late-game rally. Taillon has now posted a 5.06 ERA and 50:12 K:BB in 42.2 innings to begin the year. He tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Detroit on Saturday.