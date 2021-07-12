Taillon allowed two runs on three hits and two walks over six innings in Sunday's loss to the Astros. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

Taillon was in line for his fourth consecutive win before the Yankees' bullpen melted down in the ninth inning. The only damage against him came via the long ball; he allowed a pair of solo homers to Martin Maldonado and Kyle Tucker. He's now allowed two or fewer runs in four of his last five starts, bringing his ERA down to 4.90 through 17 starts. Taillon hasn't been hit with a loss since May 31.