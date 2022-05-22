Taillon didn't factor into the decision in a 3-1 loss to the White Sox in Game 1 of a doubleheader Sunday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk with seven strikeouts in seven innings.

Taillon had his best stuff working Sunday, limiting the damage to one run on three hits in the fourth inning, and responded by retiring the next 10 White Sox. The 94 pitches and seven strikeouts both represent season highs, while more strikeouts should be in store as the 30-year-old is at 7.2 K/9 this season compared to an 8.2 mark in his career. Taillon is scheduled to take the mound again next weekend against the Rays.